Tema East PC supporters destroy NPP office over PC detention

Isaac Ashai Odamtten, NDC parliamentary candidate for the Tema East Constituency

Following the detention of the parliamentary candidate, Isaac Ashai Odamtten, after failing to meet a bail bond slapped on him by the High Court, Financial Division in Accra over corruption charges, some aggrieved National Democratic Congress (NDC) members have stormed the NPP office to destroy items and other structures constructed by the incumbent MP, Titus Glover.

The National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate for the Tema East Constituency Isaac Odamtten, who was a former Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) was yesterday given a bail sum of GHC10 million, together with four others, after his alleged involvement in some financial malfeasance during his tenure as Mayor of Tema worth over a GH¢5.7 million embezzlement case.



Isaac Ahai Odantten was charged by the Economic and Organized Crime Office based on the advice of the Auditor General’s office.



According to Daily Guide report, after he was granted a bail he was detained for failing to produce two sureties each to access his bail.

This, however, angered his supporters prompting them to go on a rampage, they massed up on the streets of Tema Newtown, burning tires and breaking beer bottles to register their displeasure.



The situation is currently under control following police intervention.