Tema GHS: Urgent need to enhance Child Health Services

Ghana Health Service

Dr Sally D. Quartey, Tema Metro Health Director Ghana Health Service, says there is an urgent need to enhance Child Health Services within the Tema Metropolis.

She told the Ghana News Agency at Tema that the directorate was ready to mark the 2021 Child Health Promotion Week, which would be climaxed with a durbar at Kpotame, Tema Manhean on May 11.



Dr Quartey said the National Child Health Week celebration would run from May 9 to May 14.



However, Tema will observe a month-long commemoration from May 1 to May 31.



She said the celebration would allow stakeholders to reach out to as many children as possible to bring GHS closer to achieving health-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Some of the activities to be performed include the Launch of the 2021 Child Health promotion week celebration on May 1, briefing of heads of facilities on May 3, and Distribution of logistics to various sub metro from May 7 to 12.



There will be Social Mobilization, street announcement, OPD, outreach centres and markets, from May 3 to May 31.



The rest of the activities include a Food demonstration from May 9 to 14 and Metro Durbar on May 13.



The Tema Health Directorate, therefore, appeal to corporate bodies, industries, assemblies, pharmaceutical companies, banks, and other civil society groups to support the 2021 Child Health commemoration.