Tema JHS 3 students embark on pre classes clean up.

Junior High School (JHS) final year students in the Tema Metropolis on Monday embarked on cleanup exercises on their respective school premises in readiness for the eleven-week classes towards the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Students who reported to school on Monday after several weeks of school closure were seen weeding, sweeping and clearing their school of filth.



At about 0930 hours, when the Ghana News Agency visited the Akodzo JHS, students were seen busily sweeping, dusting and scrubbing with teachers supervising their activities.



A teacher who pleased anonymity, said even though both teachers and students were at the school premises on Saturday to clean, there was the need for additional cleaning on Monday to ensure that the place was thoroughly hygienic.



She lamented how some residents in the area had dumped refuse and defecated on the compound during the school shutdown.



The GNA noticed that at the time of the visit, there no veronica buckets at the school but the school had two stand pipes while teachers were in their masks, most students did not have it.

According to the teachers, the head teacher had gone to the central stores of the GES to cart their PPE and hand washing set.



Students of the Twedaase JHS were seen seated in their classrooms with teaching ongoing after cleaning of their compound.



Management of the school however refused to speak with reporters but it was observed that the entrance of the school, had posters of "No Visitors Allowed" and "No Face Mask No Entry" pasted on the walls.



The school also had a number of Veronica buckets, soap and tissue placed at vantage points on the compound to ensure that students washed their hands during their four hours stay in school.



Miss Tracy Afriyie, a final year student of St Paul Methodist JHS, who was on her way to school, said, she was happy to return to school as learning in a school environment was more conducive.

