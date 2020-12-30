Tema Lions Club fetes Mpaem and Asikasu communities

The donation is part of the organisation’s annual Lions Club Int'l Relieving Hunger Programme

The Tema Lions Club, an international humanitarian service organisation, has distributed food items to the Mpaem and Asikasu Communities near Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

The donation of food items was part of the organisation’s annual Lions Club International Relieving Hunger Programme, to feed and support underprivileged communities particularly during the Christmas season.



The items, including; bags of rice, cooking oil, canned tomato puree, drinks, biscuits, packed meals and other confectionery, were presented at separate mini durbars in both communities.



Lion Widad Domey, President, Tema Lions Club, speaking to the Ghana News Agency after the exercise, said the initiative was part of the Club’s effort to generally fight hunger, alleviate the plights of the communities and give them a new lease of life.

She said Christmas provided the opportunity to support persons and communities who are less fortunate and underprivileged, hence the donation to the two communities.



She called on other philanthropic organisations to emulate the gesture of the Lions Club and reach out to other communities, adding that a similar activity would be undertaken in Tema in the coming weeks.



Odikro Ahwarien Bekoen, Chief of Mpaem and Mr Benjamin Narh, Assembly Member, Asikasu Electoral area both expressed appreciation to the Tema Lions Club for their support and reiterated the call for other organisations to come to their aid.