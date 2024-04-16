Tema MCE on why Mahama should turn to God ahead of 2024 elections

Yohane Amarh Ashitey, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive

Source: Stephen Darko, Contributor

The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Yohane Amarh Ashitey, has advised former President John Mahama to draw closer to God.

In a statement, Hon. Amarh Ashitey said yielding up to God is what will help the former president heal from all the burdens he carries on his conscience.



“Whether it’s in terms of his poor relationship with members of his party because of the perception that he is insensitive, or in terms of his association with gay activist, Andrew Solomon, drawing closer to God is what can give him peace.”



The MCE gave this advice in an interview with journalists on Tuesday.



The advice comes in the wake of a former Constituency Executive of the Tema East branch of the NDC, Stephen Ashitey Adjei, alias Moshake, being captured in a story saying the NDC can never win an election with Mr. John Mahama as the party’s presidential candidate.



In that article, Moshake said that the former President is seen by many as a man who has offended everybody including the clergy, in respect of whom, his 2013 association with American gay rights activist, Andrew Solomon, remains a blemish.



Mr. Andrew Solomon is said to have contributed to Mr. John Mahama’s election campaign in 2012, and also bought a copy of his book for $20,000.

According to Moshake, Mr. Mahama’s association with Andrew Solomon is one of the biggest mistakes of John Mahama’s life in politics. “It just puts many Ghanaians off.”



Asked to comment on this statement, the Tema MCE said that with issues like this, the only solution is to obtain God’s grace and mercy.



“I will urge Mr. John Mahama to forget about the politics and pay attention to getting himself cleansed of all possible spiritual impurities and contaminations,” the MCE said.



According to him, Mr. John Mahama will also do well to confess and shun any unholy dealings.



“As the good Book says, confession is good for the soul,” the MCE said.



“As you can see, I’m mourning, I’m not happy with the death of two young men during our Kpeledzoo festival. Recently, myself, the hardworking regional minister, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover and some security chiefs were in touch with the bereaved families for the right things to be done, but it doesn’t mean that Mr. John Mahama should not be advised to give himself to God,” Yohane Amarh Ashitey asserted.