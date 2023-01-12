Tema MCE thanks Ghanaians for their patience with government

Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tema, Yohane Amarh Ashitey

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

The Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tema, Yohane Amarh Ashitey, is thanking Ghanaians for keeping faith with the Akufo-Addo government in spite of recent serious challenges.

In a post on social media, Amarh Ashitey, said by their patience Ghanaians have shown a maturity that the government truly appreciates and will never take for granted.“



In the wake of the twin onslaught from the Coronavirus disease and the Russia-Ukraine war, the attack on our economy has been wild and sudden.



Many households had their finances thrown off kilter as inflation went amuck and prices shot through the roof.



But through it all, the Ghanaian people have been patient with government,” he wrote.



He added that, “even though there was a lot of complaint, which was totally justified, we collectively wished our government well and followed keenly as the administration racked its head for solutions.

“The patience is deeply appreciated.”The write-up hit social media on Tuesday and has since been garnering attention online with many responding by reciprocating the candor and humility of the Tema MCE.



Following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 and subsequent spread to Ghana in 2020, the country’s economy has taken a hit from the concomitant inflation that followed as a result of global transportation hiccups brought on by the virus.Then there is the Russia-Ukraine war which led to the world’s largest gas producer, cutting supplies and therefore causing fuel prices to skyrocket as never seen before.



Ghana took a big hit with its local currency, the cedi rapidly losing value while inflation burst through the seams.



Consequently, prices of goods and service hit the roof and many faced sudden poverty and even hunger.



“As we can all see, through the challenges, the government has not been resting but responding and today we are seeing the results of the bold but prudent initiatives of the government,” the Tema MCE said.

He pointed to the appreciation of the cedi against the dollar and other major trading currencies, saying, “like I said, we can trust this government to steer us out of the doldrums and it is doing just that.”



Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey called on the people to keep on keeping faith with the government.



Meanwhile, he also thanked his constituents and Ghanaians in general for heeding his call in the beginning of the Christmas and New year holidays, to celebrate in moderation.