Tema Mantse, Akufo-Addo and Rawlings were inseparable - Tema MCE

Yohane Amarh-Ashitey

The Metropolitan Chief Executive of Tema, Hon. Yohane Amarh-Ashitey has emphasized the deeply friendly nature of the late overlord of Tema, Osͻηaa Nii Adjei Kraku ll recollecting that the late monarch had friends across the political divide.

In an interview on the sidelines of the funeral of the late Paramount Chief in the harbour city, the MCE especially fondly remembered the friendship that Nii Adjei Kraku shared with former President Rawlings, founder of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and current president Nana Akufo-Addo of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“Nii Adjei Kraku was very close to former President Rawlings and President Nana Akufo-Addo and for me, such friendship spoke volumes of his exceptional style of diplomacy – being able to make friends across the political divide,” Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey said.



According to the MCE, “such ultra-peaceful and all-embracing friendliness of the late Osͻηaa Nii Adjei Kraku is one of the important things that will define his legacy as the Mantse of Tema.”



Nii’s funeral came off on Saturday with rich traditional rites and regalia punctuating the whole affair.



Among others, the Tema Traditional Council (TTC) which had organized the funeral had decreed a curfew and a blackout as a mark of respect for the late monarch who had died a couple of years earlier and been buried quickly in keeping with his Islamic faith.



“The late Tema Mantse’s all-embracing friendliness is an example for us to learn from because it proved an important glue between former President Rawlings and President Akufo-Addo who in the past were themselves not on good terms,” the Tema MCE said.

He added that, “suchlike strategic friendship that our traditional leaders forge also contribute very importantly to the peace that our country is enjoying because when there are political tensions, our elders leverage on their personal friendships and broker peace behind closed doors.”



The Tema MCE said he knew that other traditional leaders too, including Asantehene, Otumfuor Osei Tutu ll, have similarly forged such strategic friendships and expressed happiness that such friendships provide “backbone for our national unity.”



Meanwhile, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey was just one of many dignitaries who graced the funeral. Others were Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, heads of institutions and representatives of political parties.



They include Tema East MP, Isaac Ashai Odamtten, former Greater Accra regional minister, Nii Armah Ashitey, former Deputy Transport Minister, Nii Kwartei Titus Glover and the NDC’s Greater Accra regional Chairman, Joseph Kobina Ade Coker.



Others were Mr. Addy of T.T. Brothers, former Tema MCE, Kempes Ofosuware and traditional leaders from all over the Country.