Tema Mayor brightens Metropolis with streetlights, Christmas trees

One of the places decorated in Tema

The streets of Tema have been illuminated during the Christmas festivities thanks to “Operation Tema Shine” by the Tema Metropolitan Assembly.

Communities such as Tema Newtown, Community One, industrial areas, the various roundabouts, and all major streets in the metropolis have been illuminated with streetlights and Christmas trees in a bid to safeguard the lives and properties of residents and also give them a feel of the yuletide.



Residents who have been visiting places with Christmas trees have converted most of these areas into art studios for their selfies and photoshoots.



The mayor of Tema, Yohane Armah Ashitey, who is leading the crusade to illuminate the metropolis during the Christmas and New Year festivities, said the move forms part of security arrangements to ensure criminals do not take advantage of any dark spots to carry out their nefarious activities.

He said despite the Assembly increasing police patrol in the metropolis during the yuletide, a special team of plainclothes officers has also been assigned to provide extra security and surveillance for the metropolis.



Meanwhile, some residents have praised the Tema Metropolis for establishing the first-of-its-kind Christmas trees in their respective communities. According to them, the idea has in some way brightened up their communities and also afforded their children the opportunity to see “a real Christmas tree”.