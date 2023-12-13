Tema Motorway, Nsawam, and Dzorwulu roads to be rehabilitated

File photo

Parliament is considering investing an amount of $338 million in the rehabilitation of Tema Motorway, Nsawam, Dzorwulu and other roads.

If approved, the 36-month project will involve expanding the Tema Motorway to 10 lanes, while the N1 will be expanded to six lanes on each side.



Vice Chair of the Finance Committee, Patrick Boamah, revealed that the 338 million investment will include other ancillary works in the project.



They include interchanges at Dzorwulu, Achimota, and Neoplan.



He disclosed this during a briefing of journalists ahead of a joint committee of Parliament meeting over the project proposal.



“Accra-Tema motorway alone is 19.5 kilometers but this project is 27.7 kilometers. One would ask where are you getting the remainder from? So, this is the scope of work,” he said.



“The entire project is divided into three sections; one, two, and three. The first section is the Accra-Tema motorway which is 19.5 kilometers and it is going to be the rehabilitation and expansion of a minimum of 10 lanes on the motorway. Then there is also going to be the reconstruction of the Tetteh Quarshie interchange.

“Then the construction of the Teshie link interchange, construction of Community 18 foot interchange, Construction of Lashibi interchange, construction of eight toll booths plazas, construction of 10 new footbridges, enhancement of road traffic in Lagos [Tema].



“Then the Lagos Avenue link, Accra North of the Tetteh Quarshie Interchange, then the rehabilitation of the Liberia road to polo club and overpass to polo club, South of the Tetteh Quarshie Interchange that is section one.



The lawmaker who represents the Okaikwei Central constituency added that the second section contains the N1, George Walker Bush High Way which will cover a scope of 5.7 kilometers and the rehabilitation and widening of a 12-lane road.



There would also be a construction of an interchange at Dzorwulu, two toll plazas, and two new footbridges, he said.



According to him, the final and third scope would include the rehabilitation of the existing six-lane Nsawam road, roads in Tesano, Achimota Interchange Apenkwa interchange, and the construction of the Neoplan interchange.



He said the construction was a joint venture between Maripoma Limited which will work on the Pokuase to Nsawam stretch and Ghana Infrasture Fund, who have sent up a wholly subsidiary company to help execute this project.