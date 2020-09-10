General News

Tema Motorway accident kills one, injures four others

A photo of the truck loaded with beer

One person has lost his life in an accident that happened on the Tema Motorway in the early hours of Thursday September 10.

The accident happened after the brakes of a Tema-bound tailor truck failed, thereby, running into other vehicles.



Fifteen other vehicles also collided injuring four passengers in four different cars.

An eyewitness and a driver of one of affected vehicles, Kweku told Tv3’s Josephine Antwi Adjei that the accident occurred at about 5am.



The casualty, before passing was rushed to the 37 Military hospital but lost his life upon arrival.

