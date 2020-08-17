General News

Tema NCCE Director calls for seizure of selling, preaching on buses

According to the NCCE Director the act goes contrary to the COVID-19 protocols

The Tema Metropolitan Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Mr Isaac Kwame Antwi, has slammed the permission some transport owners and drivers in the Tema Metropolis continue to give to those selling and preaching on their buses.

He said the action was contrary to the COVID-19 protocol on social distancing and put passengers at risk of contracting the disease.



Making the observation in an interview with the Ghanaian Times, Mr Antwi appealed to the various transport unions to call their members to order to desist from the practice.

He stated that some of the preachers and sellers got close to the passengers without wearing face masks and therefore spitum from their mouths could spread on the passengers and expose them to the virus, if they had it already.



The Tema Metropolitan Director of the NCCE said COVID-19 was still a threat to the health of the nation, hence the need for all to be responsible in their actions by observing all the safety protocols prescribed by the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service to ensure the safety of all.

