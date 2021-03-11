Tema NCCE educates artisans on coronavirus vaccination

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) the Tema Regional Directorate has sensitized artisans and members of the beauticians association on the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines.

The participants, mostly women, were drawn from various artisanal groups including; the Beautician Association, and Hair Dressers Association from Tema and its environs.



Mr Isaac Kwame Antwi, NCCE Tema Metro Director called on the participants to go for the vaccines in order to stop the spread of the virus.



He said the vaccines currently being administered in the country were safe and efficacious, adding that the vaccination exercise presently targeted frontline workers, people with underlying health conditions and persons 60 years above amongst others.



Mr Antwi said the move was part of a strategy to encourage Ghanaians to go for their jobs since it was the surest way to gain immunity from the COVID-19.



He cautioned against allowing unqualified children to go for the vaccines especially those below 18 years as they could have serious complications.

He noted that for those who had underlying medical conditions, it was safe to speak to a designated vaccinator or medical personnel at the centre before taking their jabs.



He said, “report any adverse effects to a medical professional immediately.”



Mr Antwi advised the public to disregard the misinformation which was being peddled on social media and go for the vaccine because it safe.



Some of the participants who had already taken their jabs further advised their colleagues on the safety of the vaccines even though some persons had had some minor side effects which mostly stopped after few days.