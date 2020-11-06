Tema Oninku satellite market traders welcome First Lady

First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo visited the Oninku satellite market on Wednesday

Traders at the Oninku satellite market on Wednesday, joined scores of New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) supporters in Tema East to give a rousing welcome to First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo to the area.

Some of the traders clad in party paraphernalia happily danced to party songs as they raised four fingers, saying repetitively the NPP’s campaign slogan, “four more for Nana” at the mini durbar held in the market.



Interacting with the Ghana News Agency, some of the traders said they were elated to host the First lady and gave the assurance that they would vote for President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, and the incumbent Member of Parliament, Daniel Nii Kwarei Titus Glover, to continue their good work.



Humeyatu Mohammed said, "We are happy that the first lady has paid us a visit and we appreciate the President for the good works he is doing."



Miss Mohammed said two her children had enjoyed the Free Senior High School programme initiated, and implemented by the President, saying, "for those of us who couldn't afford our ward's fees, free SHS has made it possible for two of my wards to be educated without paying school or dining fees, I am also enjoying free water, and electricity."



Captain Goligoli, a cassava and plantain seller, said: "four more for Nana and Titus because NPP government has worked and is still doing more, I stay at Community 4 and the car park there since Kwame Nkrumah constructed it has not been well maintained until Nana and Titus came."

Mr Charles Bawa, an NPP supporter, said, "the President has done marvelously well because presidents have come and gone and I'm 57 years now but I’ve never seen any president do what Nana has done."



Addressing the gathering, the First lady asked Tema East electorates to assess the policies and development the NPP government had brought them, and be motivated to retain the President and MP in power.



Observing that the majority of people gathered at the durbar were not in a face mask, she urged them to continue wearing the mask, and observe the safety protocols.



She said, "COVID-19 is not yet gone and many of you here are not wearing the nose masks, I beg you to wear it because the disease is not gone so let's be careful."



In attendance at the durbar were party executives as well as Mr Titus Glover, MP and Parliamentary candidate for NPP in Tema East, and Mr Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive.