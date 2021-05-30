Tema Police arrest three suspected armed robbers

The three were arrested for stealing from Diaby Limited

Source: GNA

The Tema Police Command has arrested three suspected armed robbers who together with others allegedly carried out a robbery at Diaby Limited at Tema Community nine on May 15, 2021.

The three are Robert Agbagba, a 38-year-old security guard of the cashew buying and exporting company (Diaby Limited) who is said to be the main architect behind the robbery; 31-year-old Cleaner, Daniel Ahiator; and a 27-year-old Mason; Gabriel Kwame Ziorklui.



Chief Inspector Stella Dede Dzakpasu, Acting Tema Regional Police Public Relations Officer who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in Tema said the suspects pretended to tie the Security Guard [who is a member of their group] to an electricity pole on the Company's premises.



The other two then forcibly broke into the Company's Accountant’s office also located on the Company's premises, inflicted severe cutlass wounds on him and made away with an amount of GH¢24,000.00, his ATM cards and an unspecified amount of foreign currencies.



She added that the victim was responding to treatment at an unnamed Hospital facility, while the suspects were arrested at their various hideouts upon a tip-off.

She said an amount of GH¢3,000.00 was found on one of them who admitted that it was his share of the booty from the robbery.



They have admitted their involvement in the robbery in their various cautioned statements whilst two other accomplices are on the run.



The three she said, have been remanded into Police custody by the Tema Circuit Court 'B' to reappear on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.