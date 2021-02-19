Tema Presbyterian SHS needs government's attention

The school cannot boast of any modern infrastructure

Reverend Lawrence Kwesi Tete has appealed to government and all educational stakeholders to support the Presbyterian Senior High School at Tema, with infrastructural projects.

Rev. Tete, who is the Board Chairman of Tema Presbyterian SHS appealed through the Ghana News Agency at Tema said the school, which was a citadel of education had deteriorated and needed urgent refurbishment.



Rev. Tete, who is also the Minister in charge of Grace Presbyterian Church, Community Eleven Tema said, the Presbyterian SHS in its current state could not boast of any modern infrastructure.



He said the school must be resourced to perform its role in training the youth within the best resources; although Government provided it with two busses years ago, “we need more resources”.



He said the main administration block, which was put up by the Tema District of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana started as a private school, housed the headmistress office, the office of their Assistant head, the Accountant, Bookshop, deplorable science laboratory, and staff common room.

He added that the school had no well-established library, good science laboratories even though they do science as an elective subject.



The school has no Assembly Hall and therefore used the chapel of Grace Presbyterian Church for their gatherings.



Rev Tete, therefore, called on the government, past students, Ghana Education Service, Tema Metro Directorate of Education, and Greater Accra Regional Directorate to take a critical look and support the Tema Presbyterian SHS.