Tema Regional Police Command visits family of deceased officer

The late DSP Divine Asiam

The Tema Regional Police Command headed by DCOP Barima Tweneboah Sasraku II, Regional Commander on Monday paid a visit to the family of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Divine Asiam who was found dead at his residence in Tema.

The Regional Command in conformity with the Ghanaian traditional norms is leading the Police Team to formally inform the family of the demise of their DSP Asiam who until his death was with the Legal and Prosecution Unit, Ashaiman.



DSP Asiam was found with a gunshot wound at his residence in Tema at about 07:45 hours on February 14, 2021, and was taken to the Police Hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly on arrival.

Chief Inspector Stella Dede Dzakpasu, Acting Public Relations Officer of the Tema Regional Police Command, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Tema, said investigations had commenced earnestly to unravel the circumstances leading to his death.



"The command urges all to be sensitive and circumspect in their reportage or commentary on the matter as the investigation is ongoing," she stated.