Tema Tank Farm depot priotizes safety and superior customer service for 2021 and beyond

Bartholomew Darko, Managing Director, Tema Tank Farm

Source: Raissa Sambou, Contributor

Tema Tank Farm (the 2020 Depot of the year) continues to place more emphasis on the health and safety of its staff, customers, and other stakeholders even before the pandemic.

TTF periodically organizes safety clinics and educational seminars for staff, tanker drivers and all the players at the depot.



According to the Managing Director of Tema Tank Farm (TTF), Mr. Bartholomew Darko, who was speaking in an interview in Tema (Chase Logistics/TTF Depot) yesterday, such practices go a long way to protect businesses in mist of challenges such as those posed by the covid-19 pandemic.



He has therefore urged employers to prioritize the safety of their staff and stakeholders to protect them in the coronavirus pandemic.



“Losing our clients and stakeholders would mean losing our business so it is very important we place priority on the safety of the people we work with,” he added.



Technology, he said, had made it possible for meetings and events to be held virtually thereby making it possible for such programmes to be held successfully without the participants coming into physical contact with each other. This had been the trend following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in line with their 2019 BRV Drivers’ Clinic.



Touching on the need for impeccable customer service to promote growth in every institution, Mr Darko indicated that his outfit was known for its enviable customer relations and assured that the commendable trait would continue.

He said TTF earned the Depot of the Year 2020 award at the Ghana Oil and Gas Awards (GOGA) due to the selfless dedication of their staff to ensuring it remained Africa’s number one petroleum storage depot.



In furtherance, he assured his outfit, also noted for its philanthropic activities, would continue to give off its best in supporting communities in which they operate and also contributing its quota towards the development of the country.



TTF is the leading privately-owned petroleum depot in Ghana with a terminal which stores and discharges Gasoline, Gasoil and Light Crude Oil.



Over the past eight years, the company had managed to play critical roles in the storage and supply of petroleum products in the downstream sector, making it the depot of choice for Bulk Distribution Companies (BDCs), Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), and tanker drivers.



Some social intervention projects undertaken by TTF include donations to various groups including Kpone Traditional Council, Ghana Police Service -Kpone, among others.



A court and library complex for the Kpone Community, fully funded by Chase Logistics, the owner of the Depot and a member of the CH Group, is also currently under construction.

Source: Raissa Sambou, Contributor