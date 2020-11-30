Tema: Three arrested at Monte Carlo Pub for lacing drinks with weed

The drinks are laced with weed

The Tema Police Regional CID on Saturday, 28th November 2020, arrested three persons at the Monte Carlo Pub for lacing alcoholic drinks with cannabis.

Jessica Mensah, 30, bar operator, Joe Osei Evan's, 14, errand boy, and Charity Yeboah, 30, were busted for selling bottles of drinks suspected to be laced with cannabis.



According to the Police, a total of 668 bottles of drinks of such nature were recovered.

The Police have, thus, advised the public to be sure of substances they patronize in order not to fall victim to such practice.



More to follow: