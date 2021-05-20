Tema Traditional Council appeals to government for indigene as MCE

The Council say the appointment of an indigene will ensure effective cooperation in the area

Source: GNA

The Tema Traditional Council (TTC) on Wednesday appealed to the government to consider the appointment of an indigene as Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive for effective cooperation between the political and the traditional authority.

The Council noted that it was worrying for the chiefs and people of Tema to always appeal and remind governments of the need to appoint one of their own.



Nii Armah Somponu II, Tema Shipi and Stool Secretary speaking to the media recounted that the Council some four years performed some traditional rites towards the appointment of the MCE for Tema.



“We seek to promote our traditional culture, which must blend with the political authority, it is our own people who understand our norms and customs, so we are appealing to Government to adhere to our plea and appoint an indigene as Tema MCE,” Nii Somponu stated.



Nii Somponu said, “We don’t have any problem with non-indigene, but understanding brings peace to everyone, and we don’t see why non-indigenes are still lobbying to be MCE of Tema”.

He said appointing a non-indigene deprived the natives who were well qualified to occupy the seat of their right. “All communities have other ethnic people staying on their land why don’t they give them the position and want to do that only in Tema.



“It’s about time everyone understands that even though Tema is cosmopolitan, it does not mean that no natives, should compete with us for certain political position which must be reserved for indigenes,” Nii Shipi stressed.



Touching on some prospective applicants for the position, he said six of those who appeared before the Council including; the current MCE were indigenes and therefore any of them could be nominated by government instead of a non-indigene.