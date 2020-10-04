Tema West Assembly commemorates International Day for older persons

Adwoa Amoako, Tema West Municipal Chief Executive

Tema West Municipal Assembly (TWMA) has provided free medical screening, and health sensitization to over 500 local aged persons in commemoration of the International Day for Older Persons.

The International Day for Older Persons, established by the United Nations, is observed on October 1, annually to raise awareness on the special health needs of older persons.



The theme for this year’s celebration is “pandemics: do they change how we address age and ageing”.



Madam Clara Sowah, Tema West Municipal Director, Department of Social Welfare and Community Development, told the Ghana News Agency that her outfit held separate programmes for the aged at Adjei-Kojo, Sakumono, Klagon and their environs among others.



Madam Sowah said with the help of the Tema Polyclinic, DCI Clinic, and the Tema West Municipality, free ear, eye and throat screening as well as general medical health issues, and massaging were carried out free for the aged.



The programme also saw the sensitization of the older persons on nutrition, dementia, proper health care and COVID-19 related issues.

She said the majority of the aged in Tema West had been put on the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme, stating that new registrations had been made to enrol more older people onto the social intervention.



Mrs Adwoa Amoako, Tema West Municipal Chief Executive, said the Assembly would do all it could to lobby the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to approve the enrollment of more aged onto LEAP as a way of cushioning them.



Mrs Amoako said it was important for the young to cherish the aged in their homes and society as they were a repository of knowledge and culture which must be preserved.



“Let’s treat the aged well because we will all grow one day, ”she added.