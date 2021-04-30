Tema West Municipal to formalise ‘borla taxi’ operations

Adwoa Amoako, Tema West Chief Executive

The Tema West Municipal Assembly has rolled out a process to formalise the activities of ‘Borla taxi’ operators into its main waste management system to enhance their regulation.

‘Borla taxis’ are tricycles being used to collect refuse, mostly from densely populated areas, to waste transfer stations, for onward transportation to landfill sites.



The move would improve sanitation in the Municipality, particularly the neighbourhoods where big garbage trucks cannot undertake waste collection.



Mrs Adwoa Amoako, the Tema West Chief Executive, disclosed this during the First Ordinary General Assembly Meeting.

“We are still in the process to formalise, regulate and integrate the borla taxi operators into a waste management business value chain aimed at improving sanitation in the area,” she said.



To address open defecation, the Assembly would continue to provide household toilet facilities to residents as well as strengthen its public education on the need for landlords to have toilet facilities in their homes.



In her situational report, she touched on social welfare and community development, education and sports, health delivery, roads infrastructure, human resource management, and flood issues geared towards holistic development of the area.