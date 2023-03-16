Tema West to evict squatters at Texpo Agenda 111 project site

The MCE with Municipal security council and some assembly members

Source: GNA

The Tema West Municipal Assembly is taking steps to evict squatters around Texpo market at Baatsona near Spintex to pave way for the construction of a Regional Hospital under the Agenda 111 initiative.

Anna Naa Adukwei Addo, Tema West Municipal Chief Executive in collaboration with the Municipal Security Council and other members of the Assembly toured the area and engaged some of the squatters and informed them about the intention of the Assembly to take possession of the land.



Anna Addo said there was no public hospital in the Municipality making most of the residents move to various places to seek public health care.



She said the situation had been worrying hence the stakeholder meeting to help accelerate the effort to build a hospital for the community members in Tema West.



The MCE said the squatters had occupied the place for years as a result, more sensitizations would begin soon to prepare them for the demolition exercise so as not to create any form of challenges.

She said the land size was over 26 acres disclosing that some portions had been used for other projects and nine acres had been allocated for the building of the hospital.



She added that the market would be revamped to serve its purpose in the Municipality and the traders would be engaged when the time was due.



Anna Addo said the Assembly would meet the leadership of the squatters on March 23 at 10:00 hours at the Assembly Hall to formally make intentions known to them and give them a period to prepare and leave the place.