5
Menu
News

Tema residents to experience total blackout, ordered to stay indoors in honour of late chief

Power Blackout 66 There will be a total blackout from 7:00 pm to 12:00 am in Tema

Tue, 25 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Residents in Tema in the Greater Accra Region are expected to stay indoors on Wednesday, October 26 for the funeral activities for the late Tema chief, Osonnaa Nii Adjei Kraku II, to begin.

As part of the activities, there will be a total blackout from 7:00 pm to 12:00 am to honour the dead chief.

Based on this development, the Tema General Hospital have asked its staff to report to work earlier to enable those on the night shift to report to work before the blackout.

In a memo shared by 3news.com, it urged staff on the night shift to report early for handing over so their colleagues could leave on time before the curfew time.

“In view of that, Management is urging all staff scheduled for the night shift on Wednesday 26th October 2022 to report to work by 5:00 pm,” a memorandum issued by the Medical Director of the Hospital to all department heads on Monday said.

“This is to enable the staff who will be handing over and those taking up perform such activities in good time to enable their colleagues return home before the total blackout.”

Below is the memo

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account
He knew the purpose of the photos - Ad agency behind 'Remember Me' billboards fights back
You'll never see solution with your arrogance - Kofi Oduro tells Akufo-Addo
Thanks to Akufo-Addo, Ghana's economy is in the tank - Prof. Hanke
I was paid GH¢300 for NPP campaign ad – NABCO trainee cries
Ofori-Atta has failed miserably, why can't he be fired? - Kofi Oduro
NDC jabs NAPO
'I saved Akufo-Addo’s life in 2006 – Captain Smart
GH¢17m galamsey money: Why minister responded
How Haruna Iddrisu drilled Akufo-Addo’s nominee over his jump from High Court to SC