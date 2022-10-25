Tema residents to experience total blackout, ordered to stay indoors in honour of late chief

There will be a total blackout from 7:00 pm to 12:00 am in Tema

Residents in Tema in the Greater Accra Region are expected to stay indoors on Wednesday, October 26 for the funeral activities for the late Tema chief, Osonnaa Nii Adjei Kraku II, to begin.

As part of the activities, there will be a total blackout from 7:00 pm to 12:00 am to honour the dead chief.



Based on this development, the Tema General Hospital have asked its staff to report to work earlier to enable those on the night shift to report to work before the blackout.



In a memo shared by 3news.com, it urged staff on the night shift to report early for handing over so their colleagues could leave on time before the curfew time.



“In view of that, Management is urging all staff scheduled for the night shift on Wednesday 26th October 2022 to report to work by 5:00 pm,” a memorandum issued by the Medical Director of the Hospital to all department heads on Monday said.

“This is to enable the staff who will be handing over and those taking up perform such activities in good time to enable their colleagues return home before the total blackout.”



Below is the memo



