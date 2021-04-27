Tema to host Greater Accra Regional May Day

The event would take place at the GHACEM Club House, in Tema Community six

The Industrial City of Tema will host the 2021 Greater Accra Regional celebration of the May Day on the theme: “Economic Recovery in an era of COVID-19: The role of Social Partners”.

A letter announcing the activities for the Region from the Trades Union Congress (Ghana) Greater Accra Regional Secretariat made available to the Ghana News Agency at Tema on Monday, indicated that the TUC and other organized labour groups would mark the occasion with a brief ceremony.

“Greater Accra will hold its Regional May Day event at the GHACEM Club House Community 6, Tema at 10:00 am prompt. The Greater Accra Regional Minister will be the guest of honour,” the statement stated.



It further stated that three participants including award winners from member unions were to participate in the event giving the assurance that all COVID-19 protocols would be adhered to.