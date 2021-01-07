7
Ten African presidents attend Akufo-Addo’s inauguration

Akufo Addo State Of The Nation1 President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Thu, 7 Jan 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A total of 10 African leaders attended the swearing-in ceremony of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and vice president Mahammudu Bawumia.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin announced the presence of the presidents at the forecourt of parliament where the ceremony took place.

The majority of the visiting leaders were from within the West African sub-region.

The house had earlier suspended proceedings after the election of the new speaker and his two deputies. They reconvened for the swearing-in of the president.

The presidents present were:

Denis Sassou-Nguesso of Congo

Faure Gnassingbe of Togo

Alassane Ouattara of Ivory Coast

Umar Sissoco Embalo of Guinea Bissau

George Manneh Weah of Liberia

Alpha Conde of Guinea

Macky Sall of Senegal

Mahammadou Issoufou of Niger

Christian Roch Marc Kabore of Burkina Faso

Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone

Other dignitaries present included Bornito de Soussa, vice president of Angola; Assimi Goita, deputy of Mali’s Transitional Government; Moussa Faki Mahamat, African Union Commission chairperson and Chairperson of ECOWAS Commission, Jean Claude Brou.

