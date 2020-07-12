General News

Ten Burkinabes busted for entering Ghana illegally

The intercepted migrants were journeying to Sunyani to engage in farming and trading activities

Vigilant Immigration Officials in the Lawra Sector Command upon a tip-off have busted ten Burkina Faso nationals who had entered into Ghana through unapproved routes ostensibly to journey to Sunyani for farming and trading activities.

The illegal migrants were made up of nine (09) males and a female. Their ages ranged between 16 and 48 years.



Following the Immigration Service’s strategic clamp down on these irregular migrants, whenever they successfully sneak into Ghana, they will alight in the Babile township and use footpaths to swerve the check post and join a pre-arranged car at a distance away from the check post to be conveyed to their respective destinations.

As part of the Command’s efforts to enforce the President’s directive on the closure of the borders, an intermittent town Surveillance, Patrols, and informant services to mitigate the menace of exodus of irregular migration is activated.



The migrants were screened by the health personnel and escorted to the Hamile sector command for repatriation into Burkina Faso.

