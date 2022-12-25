Ten communities in Upper Manya Krobo get ten boreholes to address perennial water challenges

The commissioning of one of the boreholes in Upper Manya Krobo Municipality

The perennial water shortage in the Upper Manya Krobo District would soon be a thing of the past following the decision of the Assembly to provide boreholes in almost all the communities.

The DCE for the area, Hon Joe Sam gave the hint when he commissioned the first ten completed boreholes in some selected communities.



He said the provision of the boreholes is strategically targeted at communities to which the Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA), the only water supply agency in the district, has not yet extended services.



According to him, most of the people in the district are mainly crop farmers while the rest are into livestock rearing and fishing. One major problem that confronts them is access to potable drinking water.



Given this, the Assembly has provided and handed over the boreholes to some communities for use.



The facilities were funded with the District Assembly Common Fund Responsive Factor Grant (DACF-RFG) at the cost of 337, 850.00 cedis.



The beneficiary communities include Jomoa, Abertima, Apimsu Yiti, Akokoma Teyema and Aframase Blorhe.

The rest are Adwenso, Dawa-Korlewa, Adefer Dohe, Aworworso Sisi, Kwabea Ternya and Sawa Yiti.



The District Engineer, Samuel Ocantey, told the beneficiary communities to count themselves lucky for benefitting from the project out of the 255 communities in the Upper Manya Krobo District.



He however entreated them to form Water Management Committees in the various communities to man the facilities to ensure their long lifespan.







