Ten passengers injured in an accident on Somanya-Dodowa road

The vehicle involved in the accident

Ten passengers escaped death on the afternoon of Monday, 24th July, 2023 when two vehicles were involved in an accident in front of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) at Trom near Somanya in the Eastern Region.



The accident which occurred on the main Somanya-Dodowa road of the Kpong-Accra highway involved a Toyota Fish with Registration number GN 9319-21 and a KIA saloon car with Registration number GW 2385-15.



Details available to this portal indicate that the nine passengers together with the driver and a female lecturer at the UESD sustained various degrees of injury when the commercial Toyota Fish rammed into the KIA saloon car being driven by the lecturer.



A driver who was an eyewitness of the incident in an interview with GhanaWeb, recounted that the KIA saloon car which was in front of a Hyundai mini bus and the Toyota Fish, was branching into the University when the Toyota which was approaching at top speed overtook the Hyundai and rammed into it.

Blaming the lecturer for the accident, he added that the Toyota which was reportedly heading towards Accra from Ho, somersaulted in the process before landing on its roof.



Acting as a first respondent on the scene, he said he managed to rush five of the victims who were badly injured and bleeding profusely to the Yilo Krobo District Hospital where all ten victims are currently receiving treatment with one critical case.



The accident victims include 4 minors including a year, a 9-month, a two-year as well as an eight-year-old children and six adults including six females and four males.