Ten persons aspire for Ada East DCE position

Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, the Ada East DCE position

Ms Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, Ada East District Chief Executive Officer, has filed documents for re-nomination while nine others have also filed for consideration to take up the post.

The other contestants are Suzette Naa Notley Dornukie Northern, Isaac Appeateng Yeboah, Betty A. Gorgeous Quarshie, Alex Tetteh Adodoadzi, John Sewu, Godwin Agudey, Nathaniel Kofi Kiribati, Winifred Nana Kyerewaa Acquah Dalziel, and Gilbert Amanda Anim.



Meanwhile, Mr Dan Kwaku Botwe, Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, had advised Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to disregard information making rounds on social media that they should vacate their offices.



The Minister, in a statement, said the information was false and should be disregarded.

Mr Botwe asked the MMDCEs to be guided by the Circular Number SCR/DA39/314/01 dated January 11, 2021, issued from the Presidency and signed by the Chief of Staff.



In a related development, vetting of the candidates for the respective MMDCEs has started across the country.



Per the 1992 Constitution, the president has the power to nominate Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to administer the various localities in the country.