Ten persons compete for Kpone-Katamanso MCE position

Incumbent MCE, Solomon Tettey Appiah

Source: GNA

Ten names have been submitted to the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) for consideration as Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly in the Greater Accra Region.

They are: Mr Solomon Tettey Appiah (Incumbent MCE); Mr. Hopeson Yaovi Adoye (former NPP Parliamentary Candidate Kpone-Katamanso); and Mr. Samuel Okoe Amanquah (Former Parliamentary Candidate in Election 2008 and Election 2020 Deputy Campaign Manager).



The rest are: Mr. Felix Tetteh (NPP Kpone-Katamanso Constituency Secretary); Mr William Josiah Amobi (Election 2020 Campaign Chairman Laaloi Electoral Area); Mr Bright Siame (NPP Deputy Constituency Organizer Kpone-Katamanso); and Mr. George Noye (2020 Campaign Manager Kpone-Katamanso).



Others are: Mr. Noye Kumah; Mr Daniel Botchwey; and Mr. Joshua Nii Akpen Tettey; a statement signed by the Constituency Secretary of the New Patriotic Party in Kpone-Katamanso and copied to the Ghana News Agency indicated.



The statement explained that, applications for individuals interested in the MCE position ended on May 19, 2021.



The statement explained that the individuals submitted their application forms to the Regional Coordinating Council in Accra pending considerations.

Meanwhile in January this year, President Nana Akufo-Addo directed all Metropolitan, Municipal and Districts Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to remain at post until new ones were appointed.



According to a communiqué signed by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Opare, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in January, the MMDCEs have also been warned against taking any policy-related decisions.



“You are to take note of the provision of section 14 (5) of the Presidential (Transition) Act (2012) which states that you shall not take a decision involving a policy issue,” the notice said.



The notice from the Chief of Staff also made reference to prior directives on financial commitments and recruitments.



In a related development, the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development directed MMDCEs to disregard information making rounds on social media that they should vacate their offices.

The Ministry, in a statement signed by Mr Dan Botwe, the Sector Minister and copied to the Ghana News Agency at Tema explained that the information was false and should be disregarded.



The statement noted that MMDCEs are to be guided by the Circular Number SCR/DA39/314/01 dated January 11, 2021, issued from the Presidency and signed by the Chief of Staff.



The statement follows information circulating on social media that called on MMDCEs to hand over their positions to their coordinating directors