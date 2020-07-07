General News

Tenant convicted for indiscriminate disposal of refuse

A Hohoe Magistrate Court has sentenced Kudzo Gonyo, a tenant to a fine of GH¢ 300.00 for indiscriminately disposing refuse in front of his dwelling.

Gonyo pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea and would serve a term of one month imprisonment if he defaults in paying the fine.



Prosecuting, Mr. Frank Azila-Gbettor, Chief Environmental Health Assistant at the Hohoe Municipal Assembly, told the court presided over by Mr. Peter Anongdare that the convict, who lived at Fodome Dzadome had indiscriminately dumped refuse in front of his house.



He said the action of the accused made the environment unsightly adding that, the condition was likely to pose health hazards to people living around the area.



The Prosecution said the health officers had earlier drawn the attention of the accused to the said nuisance and its health implications explained to them.

He said a mandatory notice was served to the accused and another to abate the nuisance within 24 hours and also report to the officers for a re-inspection.



Mr. Azila-Gbettor said the accused persons failed to comply with the notice and that on April 8 and May 29 this year, the health officers made a follow-up to the scene and realized that the nuisance was still unabated, hence the prosecution.



Prosecution was also granted a bench warrant for the arrest of a second accused who failed to appear in court.

