Tension brewing in Gomoa Akyempim over Omanhen’s planned destoolment

The Elders and Kingmakers of the Royal Asona Family of Gomoa Buduatta have resolved on the 29th April 2021 to de-stool the Omanhen (Paramount Chief) of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area, Obrifo Ahunaku Ahor Ankobea II for his impropriety since his ascension in 2001.

The Omanhen was enstooled by the Kingmakers of the Royal Asona Family of Buduatta to ascended the Ahunaku Stool in 2001, after the demise of his predecessor, Okukutan Ahunaku Acquah I, known in private life as Brigadier D. A. Asare and was a former Chief of Army Staff of Ghana from February 1972 to January 1973.



The Elders and Kingmakers of the Royal Asona Family report that the Omanhen, without justifiable cause, has conducted himself in ways that are an affront to the customary practices and usages of Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area.



On the 24th April 2021, the Royal Asona Family of Buduatta petitioned the Omanhemaa (Paramount Queenmother) of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area; Obaatanpa Ama Eduwa I, who is also the Abrewatia of the Royal Asona Family of Buduatta over the impropriety of the Omanhen for his immediate destoolment.



In a response to the petition on the 26th April 2021, Obaatanpa seconded the litany of charges against the Omanhen and referred the charges to the destoolment of Kusae Adu XV the then Omanhen of the Gomoa Assin State (25th March 1952). She noted that:



“The lack of access to justice means that conflicts remain unresolved and people cannot obtain protection and redress. Institutions that do not function according to legitimate laws are prone to arbitrariness and abuse of power, and less capable of delivering on their oath of office”.

Thus, Obaatanpa endorsed the petition and directed the Royal Family to forward the petition to the appropriate destooling authority (Ohagufo and Apakanhenfo) in the Traditional Area for their perusal.



On the 28th/29th April 2021, the Royal Family met with the Ohagufo and Apakanhenfo to present their Petition before them. After extensive dialogue in pursuance of proof, it was concluded that the Omanhen should be served a notice to appear before the Divisional Chiefs and destooling authority of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area to answer to the charges leveled against him.



On the 29th April 2021, Nana Obotantam Edu-Effrim, the Apaahen and Akwamuhen of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council issued a “Notice to Appear at the Akwamuhen’s Palace at Apam on the 5th May 2021 at 10:00 am prompt” to the Omanhen following the aforementioned resolution of 28th/29th April 2021 and copied the Registrar of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council, the Central Regional House of Chiefs and the National House of Chiefs accordingly.



In an interview with Nana Osuan Asare VI, Guantuahen (Chief of Staff) of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council and Odikro (Chief) of Gomoa Abonyin said, “it is difficult to comment on the matter because it is yet to be heard on Wednesday, 5th May 2021. However, it is hard not acknowledge the charges brought against the Omanhen”. He refused to comment further on the issue.



Meanwhile, the Apam District Police Command has been informed of the Hearing of the Petition and has been encouraged to ensure peace insecurity in the area during the procedures to avoid any hostilities.

Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area is a Traditional Fante State in the Central Region with its seat of government in Gomoa Assin.



The Traditional Area is led by the Paramount Chief (Omanhen) Obrifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobia II and His Paramount Queen-mother (Omanhemaa) Obaatanpa Ama Eduwa I.



Gomoa Akyempim shares boundaries with the following states: Assamba Ajumako, Efua Ajumako, Effutu (Winneba), Agona, Awutu, Senya Beraku, and Accra.



Gomoa Akyempim is divided into three districts which are Gomoa West, Gomoa Central and Gomoa East with a total of 151 towns (Principal towns include Apam, Dawurampong, Nyanyano, Antseadze, Maim, Buduatta, Fetteh, Akropong I, Ojobi, Akotsi, Ohua, Nkronsa, Mumford, Ada, etc.) all prefixed Gomoa. This signifies that all Gomoa is ONE.