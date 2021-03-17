Tension brews in Dixcove after beating of Chief

One suspect has been arrested in Dixcove

Police in the Western Region is yet to arrest any suspect in connection with Monday’s disturbances at Dixcove in the Ahanta West Municipality which left some six persons including the mother of the Paramount Chief of Upper Dixcove severely wounded.

The incident, according to the Western Regional Police, is as a result of a protracted land dispute between Lower and Upper Dixcove.



Those severely wounded include Nana Diakro-Kra who was stripped naked, Nana Dekyi Manza Queen-mother of Totrome and four others who are currently receiving treatment at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital.



The Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, says the police administration is yet to take a full statement from the victims hence their inability to arrest any suspect.

On Tuesday, March 16, GBC’s Chester Baffour Ampomah spoke with the sub-Chief of Upper Dixcove, Nana Diako Kra, who is one of the victims at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital.



According to him, they went to their land at a place called Tromu to locate a site for the construction of a palace for their new chief and on their way back they realized some people were behind them but ignored them only to realize they were actually after them.



He said the perpetrators told him they will kill him, they then used a rope to tie him, collected his two phones and an amount of ¢5,200.00. They undressed and dragged him through the town and also forced him to smoke marijuana.