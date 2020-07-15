Regional News

Tension looms in Banda over killing of student

There is growing tension in the Banda Constituency in the Bono Region following the death of a 28-year-old Silas Wulochamey, a graduate of Methodist University College.



The sad and untimely demise of Silas who many describe as calm and God-fearing has heightened tension in the area.



The tension has heightened the fears of residents that there may be reprisal attacks to atone for the death of the deceased who was cruelly murdered.



A resident who spoke to GhanaWeb on condition of strict anonymity revealed that there are indications the death of the boy is likely not to go unpunished.



“We are living in fear as there are indications that there will be retaliation to atone for the death of Silas. I can tell you on authority that it will happen because I know my people,” he warned.

Meanwhile, Chief Inspector Augustine Oppong, the Bono Regional Police PRO has told GhanaWeb that the police are yet to commence investigations into the matter to ascertain the actual cause of death of the deceased.



He revealed that they have since beefed up security in the area to prevent any reprisal attack.



Family sources tell GhanaWeb that the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Wenchi Methodist Hospital morgue awaiting autopsy on Friday, July 17.



Silas Wulochamey was travelling from Wenchi to Banda when the vehicle he was on board was attacked by some yet to be identified assailants at Kabronu near Banda.



The passengers in the vehicle were attacked at a roadblock at Kabronu leading to many of them sustaining injuries.

