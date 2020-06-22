General News

Tensions rise as Nigerian traders protest demolition at consulate

Scores of Nigerian traders have gathered at the Nigerian High Commission to protest the demolition of a structure which was being built by the Commission to house staff and diplomats.

The structure was pulled down by some unknown persons accompanied by security personnel over the weekend.



Several Nigerians gathered at the place on Sunday to protest the act but faced some resistance from personnel of the Ghana Police Service stationed there.



On Monday morning, some Nigerian traders also made their way to the High Commission to protest the demolition.



The traders who said their shops were closed down by the Ghana Union of Traders Association some 8 months ago, says the demolition is the height of the unfair treatment Nigerians have been receiving in Ghana.



They carried cards with several inscriptions to drive home their message.



‘We condemn the demolition of our staff building in Ghana’; ‘Nigerians’ shops locked up in circle Accra 8 good months’; ‘Nigerians can no longer breath in Ghana’ are some of the inscriptions on the cards.

Personnel from the Ghana Police Service who are stationed at the entrance of the residence, have however refused to allow either the media or protestors into the premises.



The demolition exercise which took place Friday night has received several backlashes from the minority in Ghana’s parliament as well as some Nigerian politicians



Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs in Nigeria, Yusuf Buba Yakub, in a statement, has warned that the demolition constitutes a serious breach of the Vienna Convention and has the capacity to cause a diplomatic row and escalate tension between Ghana and Nigeria.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has however assured that investigations are ongoing to unravel the facts surrounding a troubling demolishing exercise.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.