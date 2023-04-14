0
Tenth anniversary of GNPC Ghana's fastest Man launched

The Tenth anniversary of GNPC Ghana's fastest man has been launched at the Accra Sports Staduim.

Speaking at the event which was held on Thursday April 23, 2023, the initiator of the event who is a former Olympian in 100 meters, Reks Brobbey said he decided 10 years ago to start this event to unearth talents in 100 meters for Ghana.

He stated that this had already borne fruits as could be seen by Ghana's recent performance in 4 x 100 in Africa as well as the world stage.

He also noted that over 40 athletes had received scholarships to the United States of America as a result of the program.

Rex further told the gathering that new athletes were being unearthed and told the gathering about Joe Andoh of Mfantsipim who was in his first year and had already clocked 10.5 secs in hundred meters.

Mr. Brobbey thanked the gathering for their support noting that several of them including the Chairman for the occasion, Justice Allan Brobbey a retired Supreme Court and Nana Asante Bediatuo, Secretary to the President, who was the guest Speaker had been very supportive since the beginning of the program in 2013.

Present at the ceremony where the CEO of GNPC, Professor Twumasi of the National Sports Authority and Mr. Ofosu Appaih of the LOC of the African Games.

Also present were the Private Secretary and Deputy Chief of Staff of the Asantehene, Mr. Yaw Owusu, CEO of GRDA and Hon Joe Ghartey who is contesting for the NPP presidential primaries, a primary school classmate of Mr. Reks Brobbey.

