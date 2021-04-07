Tepa SHS teenager murders farmer over polythene bag

Seidu died on the spot and his body was later conveyed to a health facility

A student of Tepa Senior High School (SHS) identified as Ebenezer Opoku has stabbed a 23-year-old man to death at Asaman, a farming community in the Ahafo Region.

According to reports gathered by MyNewsGh.com, the deceased known as Seidu, and a farmer, migrated from the Northern part of the country and resides in the area.



Reports suggest that the deceased went to buy sachet water from a shop and requested that, the shop keeper gives him a plastic bag to carry the water because he was going to buy a number of them.



However, Ebenezer Opoku the suspect and a student of Tepa SHS who was not part of the conversation interrupted and had a little misunderstanding with Seidu.



According to Samuel Asare who reported on Kumasi-based Nhyira Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com, on arrival to his house, whiles Seidu was explaining the incident to his elder brother, Ebenezer Opoku sneaked in and stabbed him at the back.

Seidu died on the spot and his body was later conveyed to a health facility.



Meanwhile, people in the Asaman community have said the suspected murderer, Ebenezer Opoku is fond of keeping knives on him anytime he comes from school.



Ebenezer Opoku is currently in police custody pending further investigations.