Terrorists might be moving into the Bawku area - Dr Bonaa suspects

File photo

Security analyst, Dr Adam Bonaa, has said that the nature of the recent killings in Bawku, in the Upper East Region, suggests that terrorist elements are already in Ghana.

According to him, his suspicion is based on the fact that the people who are now being killed do not belong to any of the two ethnic groups that have been fighting over the years; the Mamprusis and Kuasasis, 3news.com reports.



He added that state properties like power lines are also being targeted in attacks which was previously not the case.



“So, you can see, the conflict has moved from the two feuding parties [of] Mamprusis and Kuasasis and other people are getting killed.



“I have probably suggested that, are we seeing some terrorists moving into the Bawku area because Bawku borders the Sakasi area to Burkina Faso and the rest, so we need to know what is going on.



“The kind of killings we are seeing in Bawku don't make sense. Kusasis are no longer getting shot at. Mamprusis are no longer getting shot as you know but rather you Busangas, Frafras, Bimobas, you have other people who are getting shot. And state assets like power lines, fire tenders and the rest are being destroyed,” he is quoted to have said on Midday Live on TV3 on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.



Clashes among factions in Bawku have been renewed over the past few days. At least six residents were reportedly killed on Saturday, December 24, 202.

According to sources, the attacks were orchestrated by unknown armed men at Patilm, a settlement of Busangas living in Bawku.



The Peace Council of Ghana has called on all factions involved in the conflict to cease fire at least during the festive activities.



You can also watch an episode of Election Desk on GhanaWeb TV below:







IB/WA