Tertiary institutions urged to keep students occupied ahead of January reopening

Educationist, Nii Armah Addy

Educationist, Nii Armah Addy, has urged tertiary institutions to give students practical assignments to undertake as the government has delayed the commencement of the 2020/2021 academic year.

President Akufo-Addo, in his 18th national address on efforts made by the government in the fight against the Coronavirus disease, disclosed that tertiary institutions would commence the 2020/2021 academic year in January.



Reacting to this, the educationist point out that there was a need for the management of the various tertiary institutions to get their students busy.



He says that students could be given projects to undertake.

He says that if this is not done, the students will become ‘rusty and getting back to serious learning would be difficult.’



“Students should be given some project base assignments between now and immediately. If you would leave students idle, then you can be assured that by the time we would return in January students would have gone rusty and getting back to serious learning would become difficult.”