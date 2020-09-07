General News

Tertiary students share expectations of NDC 2020 manifesto launch

Flag of the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama and running mate, Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Some students in the University of Ghana have shared their views and expectations of the 2020 manifesto launch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The National Democratic Congress is expected to launch its 2020 Manifesto ahead of the December 7 general elections today, September 7, 2020.



The launch was postponed from the initial September 1 date by the NDC’s Functional Executive Committee.



The rescheduling, the party said, was to enable its National Executive Committee and Council of Elders to approve the policy principles and strategies promised in the manifesto.



In view of that UniversNews took to the streets of the University of Ghana to seek the views and expectations of students ahead of the Manifesto launch.



A postgraduate Science student urged the NDC to outline policies that will bridge the gap between theory and practical aspects of the courses rolled out by the various tertiary institutions.

“I am expecting them [NDC] to bring up policies that can help shape the curriculum, because the country’s educational system is too much of theories. When you are done with school that is when you realize that you are not using about 70% of what you learned in school. The policies should introduce students to courses that can empower your mind to create something for yourself so that you don’t depend on government,” he said.



According to a medical student called Edem Asante, the NDC should invest more into education in a bid to promote more research and practical works.



“I think it is high time for the leaders to revise our educational system. We are lacking the facilities. We have to invest more in our educational system and government should use more of our own tertiary student and expert. Why don’t we recruit our own people to do the job, in terms of the construction of highways et al.,” Edem said.



However, a student from the faculty of Arts opined that she is expecting the NDC to continue the implementation of the Free SHS Scheme.



“I am not really expecting much from the NDC when it comes to education because I think the NPP has already done much in that area but I am expecting them to improve the educational system in terms of infrastructure and I am praying that they continue the Free SHS,” Grace added.

