Tesano Police arrests motorbike thief

Imoro Shaibu has been arrested by the Tesano Police for allegedly attacking and robbing a man of his motorbike.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Accra Regional Police Command, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Accra on Tuesday.



She explained that on November 28, 2020, Shaibu and his accomplice hired the service of the motor rider from the Kwame Nkrumah Circle to Tesano.



DSP Tenge said upon reaching Tesano Bungalow, Shaibu and his accomplice pulled guns at the victim/complainant and snatched his Royal Motorbike with the registration number M-20 R 7795 valued at GHC3,800.00.

Unfortunately after bolting with the Okada and on Sunday, January 3, 2021, the complainant spotted Shaibu at Agblogbloshie Market and caused his arrest.



The suspect is currently in Police custody assisting in further investigations.