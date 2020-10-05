Tesano4Boamah Fan Club organises health walk

Tesano4Boamah, a fan club in the Okaikwei Central Constituency has organised a health walk at Tesano, a suburb of in Accra, as part of activities to rally support for the re-election of the sitting NPP Member of Parliament, Patrick Yaw Boamah.

The 6km walk attracted hundreds of participants, both children and adult. It started from Tesano TOTAL service station through Abeka Market, Police Depot and some major streets in the constituency and ended at the Tesano Park.



Wearing T-shirts with the picture of the MP's photograph emblazoned on it, the participants danced to music during the walk and invited some onlookers to join, some of whom indicated their willingness to join the next walk to experience the health benefits of a full exercise.



At the Tesano Park where they assembled, a certified fitness instructor led the participants through rigorous aerobics and advised them on healthy eating and the need to exercise regularly to keep fit.

The President of Tesano4Boamah, Mr Kofi Konadu Snr, charged participants to eschew and form of violence as the December elections approached.



He said the sitting MP had achieved so much for the constituency and it was important that they ensured his re-election to do more for the constituency.



In a message, Mr Boamah encouraged to maintain a good and healthy lifestyle to remain very productive. He said his biggest plans for the constituents as he sought another term as MP for the Okaikwei Central Constituency would be an investment in education, healthcare and youth empowerment.