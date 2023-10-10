Teshie 50 Cent Gangster Group leader charged for attempted murder

The alleged shooter (R) being carried by the police

The Leader of the 50 Cent Gangster Group at Teshie, Adayoro Patrick Tettey, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Tettey popularly known as Kofi Soldier who was arrested at Atimpoku in the Eastern Region on October 4 was said to have shot at his former group member at Teshie.



He was tracked by the National Operations Department of the Ghana Police Service for other related nefarious acts before his eventual arrest in the Eastern Region.



He is also facing two other charges to wit; Use of offensive weapon and possession of ammunition without lawful excuse but his plea was not taken when he was arraigned at the LekMA District Court.



Her Honour Bianca Adwoa Osei-Sarfo, who was presiding with an additional responsibility as a Magistrate remanded the accused and adjourned the case to October 23 for the police to conclude investigations.



Brief facts



The brief facts of the case were that the Complainant, Eric Sowah Adjetey, is a farmer and resides in Teshie while the accused Adayoro Patrick Tettey alias Kofi soldier, a leader of 50 Cent Gangster Group is also a resident of Teshie.

It states that, prior to the recent Teshie Homowo festival, the accused and his accomplices Timaya and Ogede (currently at large) were known members of the 50 Cent Gangster Group.



It added that they issued several threats on the life of the complainant for his decision to disassociate himself from the 50 Cent Gangster group which was initially formed as a fun club to entertain audiences during festivals.



The disassociation of the Complainant from the group was because the accused and his accomplices had turned the group upside down.



According to the brief facts, on September 22, 2023, at about 7:30am, at Teshie Nyomo Charwaynaa, while the customs and traditions which form part of the recent Teshie Homowo festival were ongoing, the accused without any provocation, pulled a pistol, fired shots into the air and shot the complainant on his left hip in the presence of witnesses and fled.



It stated that the complainant fell on the ground instantly and was rushed to LEKMA Hospital for treatment by witnesses.



A complaint was lodged with the Police and Timaya and Ogede followed up at the said hospital where the complainant was receiving treatment and issued further threats of making sure that he was killed.

On October 4, 2023, Kofi Soldier who is on the wanted list of the National Operations Department of Ghana Police Service for other related nefarious acts was tracked to Atimpoko where he was arrested.



He was subsequently handed over to Nungua police to assist in investigation.



A search of his house led to the retrieval of one round of GR 32 AAA live ammunition and a camouflage jacket believed to have been used by the accused to disguise himself to enable him to escape from the scene on the day he shot the complainant.



Meanwhile, his lawyer Abdul Gafar Ablorh Abordo, has indicated his readiness to apply for bail at the High Court for his client.