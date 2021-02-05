Teshie Gbugblan Oblahiaa Mantse to introduce mentorship and entrepreneurial skills among youth

Teshie Gbugblan Oblahiaa Mantse, Original Nii Martey Laryea I

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

The newly installed Teshie Gbugblan Oblahiaa Mantse Original Nii Martey Laryea I has pledged to support the youth of Teshie with entrepreneurship skills.

The colourful ceremony was held on Tuesday, 2nd February 2021 at the Teshie township to officially announce Nii Martey Laryea I as the Youth Chief saw the Gbugblan Ayiku Wulormor pouring the first liberation for the commencement of the event.



Speaking at the ceremony, Nii Martey Laryea I promised to unify the youth for the development of Teshie and its environs.



"First of all, I would like to express my profound gratitude to the Almighty God for making this day a memorable one. Secondly to the elders of the Gbugblan quarter for installing me as the youth chief. As a businessman and also an entrepreneur I will ensure I will introduce entrepreneurship skills to them for them to get their daily bread," he stated.



"As part of my philanthropic services some elderly people in Teshie would be engaged by supporting with foodstuffs, organizing a medical screening for them. My division two club ZINAPS Football Club will also help the talents who want to become professional footballers like Stephen, Bernard Don Bortey, Ishmael Addo, Daniel Nii Adjei, Godwin Ablordey, John Boye, Bright Addae, Micheal Essien among other players who left the shores of Ghana to explore their football talents to the world," he added.



"The youth of the Gbuglan quarter of Teshie should now count on a selfless, unifier, team leader, trustworthy who will unite them and fulfil their request. I will appeal with them to collaborate with because the job cannot be done without their support and contributions. As we say in Ga ')kome feem)'. Together we shall make the Gbuglan quarter and Teshie great again; Nii Martey Laryea I stated.

According to the newly installed Teshie Gbugblan Oblahiaa Mantse, Original Nii Martey Laryea I, the youth who would like to start a business will be supported with some financial support, and also some of them will be trained to master their own professions.



He eulogized the head family of the Gbuglan quarter and entire family members for their immense support and promised to deliver beyond expectations.



Mr Daniel Nii Martey Laryea, the Atofots0 s??



kw?lor speaking to journalists after the event highlighted the importance of choosing Original Nii Martey Laryea I as the Youth leader for the Gbugblan Quarters in Teshie.



"To begin with we have had challenges with properties left for us by our forefathers for years now. As such we the elders of Teshie decided to step back and let our youth handle these issues for us. The youth also yielded no results with those issues. However, they remembered that there’s one youth amongst them who is blessed and capacitated to help make the difference". he stated.

According to Mr. Daniel Nii Martey Laryea. the elders settled on Nii Martey Laryea I as the Perfect choice for the Oblahiaa Mantse stool due to his selflessness, dedication, and his leadership roles.



Nii Martey Laryea advised the gathering to continue to observe the covid-19 protocols and adhere to President Akufo-Addo's directives because the virus is still with us.



The historic ceremony was well represented by Nii Nmetteh Marmah, Ayine Mants?, Gbugblan Ayiku Wulormor, Ahunu Wulormor, Nii Lord, Nii Sese, Gbugban Seients? among other dignitaries.



About Original Nii Martey Laryea, known in private Life As Mr Daniel Laryea(Original Don)



Mr. Daniel Laryea as known in private life is a businessman who is into Real Estate Development Management.

He owns D.M.An Investment Limited, DAF Properties, and other wells to do companies.



The Renowned Business Mogul is recognized for his annual donations to the Lekma Hospital as well as giving employment to the teeming youth in Teshie, Establishing business for the needy.



Mr Laryea who is known for his philanthropic gesture also serves as the Chief Executive officer(CEO) of ZINAPS Football Club, a division two club based in Teshie.

