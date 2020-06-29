Religion

Teshie-Nungua Area Women’s Ministry supports inmates of Nsawam Prison

The Women’s Ministry of the Church of Pentecost, Teshie-Nungua Area, Accra has donated assorted items worth over GHC 7,000 to the inmates of the Female and Male sections of the Nsawam Medium Security Prison.

The Ministry also donated an amount of GHC2,500 to the female section of the Prison as well as GHC 2,500 to the Church of Pentecost Inmates Assembly of the Male section of the Prison.



The items included bags of rice, sugar, gallons of oil, boxes of canned tomatoes and boxes of frozen chicken.



The rests were toilet rolls, hand towels, sanitary pads, gallons of antiseptic, liquid soaps and bags of sachet water.



Presenting the items, the Women’s Ministry Leader of Teshie-Nungua Area Dcns Mrs. Cynthia Adelaide Araba Siaw Agyepong said the Ministry was concerned about the welfare of the inmates especially during the Covid times and decided to support them.



She was grateful to the Area Head of Teshie-Nungua, Apostle Dr. Alfred Koduah and his wife Rachel for their support for the Ministry.

Chief Officer Josephine Bediako received the items on behalf of the inmates of the Female section while ASP Daniel Atsu received the items on behalf of the leadership of the Regional Prisons and the inmates of the Male section.



Both of them expressed their gratitude to the Women’s Ministry of the Area for the continuous support to the Prison.



Present at the ceremony were the Teshie-Nungua Area Prisons Coordinator, Dcns Mrs. Victoria Omane Antwi and her Assistant Elder Samuel Nkansah Sakyi, the Resident Pastor of PIWC Nsawam, Pastor Emmanuel Osei Akosah, the Assistant Area Leader of Teshie Nungua, Dcns Mrs. Sophia Nana Arthur, the Secretary, Dcns Mrs. Harriet Owusu Agbenya and the Pastor’s Wives Representative’ of the Women’s Ministry, Mrs. Christiana Nanor among others.



In October 2019, the Ministry visited the male section and presented a number of items as well as cash to the Church’s inmates Assembly of the prison, The Ministry in earlier years have also paid visits to both sections of the Nsawam Prison.



We believe strongly that as Christians, it is our duty to support our colleagues in Prison, Christ wants us to do that, and we are here as a response to that mandate,” Deaconess Siaw Agyepong said.

Source: Michael Asiedu, Contributor

