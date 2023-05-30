Teshie Residents take to the streets over dilapidated roads

Teshie residents have massed on the streets, demanding immediate action to address the deplorable state of their roads.

This vibrant community, nestled within the heart of Accra, has long suffered from a devastating decay in its transportation infrastructure among commuters who bear the brunt of the dire consequences on a daily basis.



One exasperated road user, in an interview with Citi News, passionately expressed the plea of the community, stating;



"All we are asking for is for the road to be fixed. I've had to visit the mechanic twice this week alone due to the damages caused by the deteriorated roads. The neglect we endure as residents is disheartening. The number of potholes is even surpassing that of galamsey sites."



Residents of Teshie took to the streets on, May 30, 2023.



Their collective voice echoed through the community as they sought respite from the persistent negligence that has plagued their roads for far too long.

They assertively called for urgent intervention and the allocation of resources to rectify this pressing issue.



The protest serves as a potent reminder that communities cannot be overlooked when it comes to the equitable distribution of resources and essential infrastructure.







YNA/WA