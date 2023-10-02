63
Teshie residents sing anti-govt song at Bawumia during unveiling of newly-constructed artificial pitch

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Mon, 2 Oct 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A video circulating on social media has captured a crowd of spectators expressing their disapproval of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The Vice President faced another challenging moment as some residents of Teshie in Accra showed their discontent during the unveiling of a newly constructed artificial pitch in the area.

The facility, a collaborative effort between the former Member of Parliament of Ledzokuku, Bernard Okoe-Boye, and the Ghana Gas Company, was officially launched on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who was invited as the guest of honor at the event, encountered a challenging reception as his arrival at the event's grounds was met with disapproval and jeers from the crowd.

