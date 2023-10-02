Teshie residents sing anti-govt song at Bawumia during unveiling of newly-constructed artificial pitch
A video circulating on social media has captured a crowd of spectators expressing their disapproval of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.
The Vice President faced another challenging moment as some residents of Teshie in Accra showed their discontent during the unveiling of a newly constructed artificial pitch in the area.
The facility, a collaborative effort between the former Member of Parliament of Ledzokuku, Bernard Okoe-Boye, and the Ghana Gas Company, was officially launched on Saturday, September 30, 2023.
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who was invited as the guest of honor at the event, encountered a challenging reception as his arrival at the event's grounds was met with disapproval and jeers from the crowd.
TWI NEWS
Watch the video below
My people of Teshie sang this song when Buwamia came around to embrace the new Turf ????️ built by Dr Okoe Boye and Mc Dan … Check thread for the meaning ????— Rowland???? (@Ghana_Ronaldo) October 1, 2023
pic.twitter.com/8WiHILlENY
Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards
Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.
NAY/BOG