Testing for coronavirus is free for all Ghanaians – Akufo-Addo reiterates

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated that coronavirus testing for Ghanaians in the country is free.

He repeated this decision by the government in his 23rd address to the nation on the measures introduced to deal with the virus.



Last week, through the Ministry of Health (MoH), the government directed that Covid-19 testing should be free of charge.



Only travellers should be charged for testing, a statement signed by Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari, Ag Chief Director on behalf of the sector Minister said on Thursday January 28.



“The Ministry of Health has decided that Public Covid-19 testing laboratories providing walking service can charge only travelers for testing.



“All other walk in request such as ill health, contact tracers and exposure must be done free of charge using public health resources. All public health laboratories are to take note and comply.”

President Akufo-Addo further revealed that coronavirus vaccines will arrive in Ghana by March this year.



He revealed this in s 23rd update on the virus on Sunday January 31.



“…By the end of June 17, 6000 vaccine does would have been procured. The earliest vaccine will be in the country by March.”



