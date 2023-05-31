3
Textbook NaCCA approved did not contain anti-Christ element - Deputy Education Minister reveals

Controversial Page Anti Christianity Book.jpeg A page of the controversial anti-Christ textbook

Wed, 31 May 2023

Deputy Minister for Education, Gifty Twum Ampofo has revealed that the controversial history textbook for basic 4 pupils on religion was indeed approved by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA).

However, she noted, the manuscript that was presented to NaCCA didn't contain the portions that denigrate religion, specifically Christianity.

Speaking on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", Hon. Gifty Twum Ampofo wondered how the textbook containing the anti-Christ comments got onto the market.

"We are in trouble", she told host Kwami Sefa Kayi.

Reading a message on the programme proving that NaCCA didn't certify the circulation of the textbook in question, she said; "The said publication from Excellence Series was taken through the standard protocols, established all the approval process of the Council and therefore comes to us as a surprise. This is because the content as published by the media is not the true reflection of what NaCCA approved."

A primary four history textbook has become a serious matter of concern after parts of its contents listing disadvantages of religion, particularly Christianity, came to light.

The history textbook for primary 4 pupils titled "History of Ghana for Basic Schools", authored by Francis Benjamin Appiah and Henry David Appiah, lists the negative effects of Christian missionary activities.

Among the things the book says is that "Christianity has led to an increase in poverty in Ghana".

It further opines that religion is a major cause of physical and doctrinal disputes in the country.

