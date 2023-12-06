Thank you for activating, operationalizing elections security task force – Jean Mensa to IGP

Inspector-General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs. Jean Mensa, has commended the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, for his leadership of the national election security task force so far.

According to the EC, the IGP deserves commendation for activating and operationalizing the task force ahead of the district assembly polls and the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.



“I would like to thank the Inspector-General of Police for his leadership in activating and operationalizing the national and regional security task forces ahead of the district assembly and the 2024 national elections,” the EC chair noted during a meeting of the national election security task force held at the police headquarters on Tuesday.



The IGP, who was the host of the meeting assured the EC chairperson that the security agencies are committed to ensuring that all elections held in the country are conducted in an atmosphere of peace and security.

For his part, the Chief of Defense Staff, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, said even though the Ghana Armed Forces will not play a lead role in the election security, they will be on hand to provide background support to the police and other security agencies who will be in charge of the polls.



“For the election proper, we may not be in the forefront of election duties, but we will be in the background to support you, the Police Service, and other security services. The Armed Forces is ready to act accordingly when we are called upon but for the election duties proper I will leave it to the security services to be in the forefront.”